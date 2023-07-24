Sources: Pixel Watch 2 will use aluminum, Fitbit ‘Coach’ coming

We reported back in May that Google’s next wearable would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and other key specs. 9to5Google can now report that the Pixel Watch 2 will switch to aluminum, while Fitbit is readying “Coach” workouts.

The current Pixel Watch has a stainless steel case sandwiched between “Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5” and the underside housing the various health sensors.

For the Pixel Watch 2, Google is switching to aluminum, and the wearable will weigh slightly less as a result. The current Pixel Watch weighs 36 grams without a band. Fitbit has experience using aluminum from its Sense and Versa line of smartwatches. Notably, the Sense 2 weighs only 26 grams without a band, and you barely feel it on your wrist as a result.

The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 (41 mm) comes in at 42.3 grams in comparison, while aluminum is 32.2 grams. Being as light as possible is important for a fitness-focused device, while I’ve personally found that a reduced weight makes a big difference when using a watch for sleep tracking.

On the current Pixel Watch, the stainless steel body is something you don’t really see, given that the domed glass goes edge-to-edge. It’s barely visible to others, with the only stainless steel you can feel being the rotating crown and side button. Google switching to aluminum should be negligible. We’d argue that the current design doesn’t really justify offering models with varying materials in the same way as the Apple Watch because you don’t really notice the case when you look at the Pixel Watch head-on.

Meanwhile, Google last week revealed a new band for the Pixel Watch that features circular holes/cutouts to presumably improve breathability when exercising. It comes in Coral and is coming this fall. This greatly contributes to our belief that this year’s device will largely look like the first generation to maintain the same band connector.

Fitbit Coach

A redesign of the Fitbit app has been expected for sometime now. We’ve seen some hints via screenshots, with a launch alongside the Pixel Watch 2 being the most likely outcome at this point.

We’ve learned that one aspect of the new app and Fitbit Premium in general will be “Coach”-branded workouts. They will be similar to what Fitbit Premium offers today and not anything more advanced. To be clear, Fitbit Coach doesn’t seem to be related to the similarly named workout assistant that Google was once rumored to be working on.

This new branding briefly appeared in a promo video for Fitbit’s Google Account transition before it was removed. The new app itself will continue to push users to meet goals with visuals.

Before vs. after