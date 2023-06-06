How to sign into Fitbit with your Google Account, rolling out now 

Fitbit is moving away from its own account and password system to just use Google’s. This provides a number of benefits and is rolling out now.

At the moment, your Fitbit account has its own username and password. That is going away in favor of the Google Account you already use for Gmail, YouTube, and other first-party services.

Users will no longer have to remember separate credentials or use an SMS-based two-factor authentication (2FA). Over the past year, Fitbit has dropped support for Facebook logins and separate Continue with Google sign-ins.

Existing users will not have to switch until 2025, but new Fitbit users will need to go the Google Account route. Additionally, newer Fitbit devices and features might only work with the newer account types.

Fitbit is widely rolling out version 3.83 of the Android and iOS app today. There’s also a server-side component, but once live, tap the account avatar in the top-left corner, and you should see a “Move Fitbit to your Google Account” card to start the process. First, choose a Google Account you’re signed into on a device. Next is reviewing your existing Fitbit data:

Profile info: Height, weight, sex,

Health and wellness data: Activity, exercise, sleep, heart rate, and weight

On a “Device your devices and features” page, you confirm you want to keep your paired device and can turn off features like blood glucose tracking or menstrual health tracking. You can also review connected third-party apps and unpair, as well as email and notification preferences. Lastly in this step, you confirm that you want to keep Fitbit Premium scores and assessments, like Daily Readiness and Sleep Profile.

The final step is reviewing how Google uses Fitbit data and consenting.

With this change, Google reiterates that Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for advertising and be kept separate. Save for the Pixel Watch, Google’s acquisition of Fitbit has most notably resulted in functionality losses like Challenges, Adventures, and open groups. This Google Account migration is positioned as laying the groundwork for future Fitbit capabilities.

Meanwhile, after this update, we noticed a new “Manage features” page in the main settings list. Also, check out how the video renames the “Discover” tab to “Coach,” but presumably not the Coach.

More on Fitbit: