New Pixel Watch sport band revealed in Google ad with Megan Rapinoe [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 20 2023 - 10:18 pm PT
The latest Fixed on Pixel ad features soccer/football star Megan Rapinoe, while pulling double duty by announcing a new, sporty Pixel Watch band in Coral.

The Women’s World Cup kicked off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. Besides the Google Doodle, the latest edition of Fixed on Pixel taps Megan Rapinoe. A Pixel 7 Pro demos Photo Unblur on an old picture, while the ultrawide selfie camera “helps her get more fans in her photo.”

We also see the USWNT star wearing Pixel Buds Pro and a Pixel Watch showing Fitbit Active Zone Minutes. Notably, it’s paired with a “Coral Watch Band” that, according to the fine print, won’t be “available for purchase until Fall 2023.”

This is not the Active Band that recently emerged in a retail listing, though the color is similar. The band is perforated with the hole presumably aiding breathability. That’s how Fitbit today advertises its Sport Bands for the Sense and Versa.

A Coral Active Band appeared in a Google email before last year’s event, but it was never announced, with Obsidian, Chalk, Charcoal, Hazel, and Lemongrass making up the existing lineup. Google adding another soft-touch fluoroelastomer strap is great, and it will likely be part of a band refresh when the Pixel Watch 2 is announced.

The band connection looks identical to what we have today and suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 will keep the same design.

The 30-second Google ad is set to “Presence Of A Legend” by Shea Diamond: “A legendary athlete deserves a legendary phone. Which is why USWNT soccer player, Megan Rapinoe uses Google Pixel 7. From Photo Unblur* that helps her liven up old photos, to the ultrawide selfie camera that helps her get more fans in her photo, see how Megan ups her game with Pixel—the only phone engineered by Google.”

