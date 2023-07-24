Spotify Premium jumps to $10.99, joining YouTube Music price hike

Spotify is following suit in a wave of subscription services jacking up monthly prices. At $10.99, Spotify has increased its monthly service by $1, which sets it to join the likes of YouTube Music in price jumps.

As long as we can remember, Spotify has consistently stuck to a personal Premium cost of $9.99/month. If you wanted to add a few family members, you were looking at $15.99 for the entire household. That pricing model helped set the standard for subscription services, whether they were for music or other digital content. Now, it looks like things are changing, though we aren’t surprised.

Spotify Premium is undergoing a price change. The individual Premium Single plan is jumping from $9.99 to $10.99, while the Premium Family plan is seeing a similar increase to $16.99. Add Premium Duo to that list with a new price of $14.99. Overall, the $1 jump isn’t massive, but it’s a change nonetheless.

The only changes as of late to the service are a new TikTok-style home feed and a recent Barbie makeover, but those don’t seem big enough to warrant a $1 monthly Spotify Premium price increase to a service many users already consider too pricey.

Spotify isn’t the only service to see a change like this in recent months. YouTube Music Premium saw an eerily similar change of $1 to its $9.99 monthly cost. The YouTube-powered music service is now going to cost users $10.99/month for users to listen to whatever they please throughout the massive library.

Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and many others have seen a recent jump in subscription pricing, which can be somewhat attributed to rising costs in general. But even if company costs were to recede in the future, we’re unlikely to see companies like Spotify or YouTube lowering user-facing prices. The new $10.99 base price for Spotify Premium is likely to be the new normal minimum.