A brief review of the Threads Android app

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

Let’s start with the Threads icon. I was skeptical at first – too loopy – but seeing the refresh animation really explains it. Meanwhile, what’s essentially a white squiggle on a black circle/canvas is rather stark. It’s certainly different from other icons yet not that distinct at the same time, giving off a barebones quality. Will it be as iconic as the Twitter bird? That remains to be seen.

Jumping into the app, there are four tabs in the bottom bar. It’s easy to mistake the button at the center for a fifth feed, but that’s a shortcut for posting. It’s not different from Instagram’s layout and has the advantage of letting you post from anywhere in the app, but I feel that a bottom-right FAB might be more apparent.

The bottom bar is persistent and serves as a way to quickly scroll up to the top of your current feed. The Home feed only shows the app bar with the Threads logo when you pull to refresh. At the bottom of posts, you’ll find the option to like first (rather revealing), followed by options for replying, reposting, and sharing. (The custom share sheet includes “Tweet” – heh.) As a Twitter user, I’ve been conditioned to having the first button in the row open comments, and I’ve accidentally liked so many posts as a result.

The app’s light and dark themes can only be controlled via your system theme. Hopefully, an in-app toggle is coming soon. I’m usually not a fan of AMOLED black (Twitter’s Dim blue was great), but it’s surprisingly fine in Threads.

Search is barebones, while the Activity tab being represented by a heart icon is definitely from Instagram and somewhat betrays the engagement trap that is Threads and modern social media. (Initially, I kept thinking that was the tab for seeing posts I’ve liked, but that’s definitely a holdover from Twitter clients where you could customize the bottom bar.) The top filters for Replies, Mentions, and Verified are helpful and mostly persistent.

Lastly, there’s the profile page, where interesting icon choices were made. The globe opens privacy settings (I was expecting a webpage to open), and the one at the right is for settings (filters-esque).

Overall, the app is rather performant and feels like Instagram, which has been snappy for the past several years (on Android flagships). It’s very simple, and I like that, but I’m not sure if that’s due to the rushed launch or by design. The main Instagram app is very cluttered, not just with content, given how much functionality is being packed into it. I hope Threads remains simple.

From 9to5Google

Android 13 July update rolling out for Pixel

Pixel Watch July 2023 update rolling out

Google readying ‘Wear OS Beta Program’ for the Pixel Watch

Small Chromecast with Google TV update rolling out

What are Google’s best and worst-rated Android apps?

Google brings back the Horizon live wallpaper on Pixel 7

Pixel 8 Pro leaks in live images [Gallery]

We can’t show you Nothing Phone (2) yet, but here are some camera samples [Gallery]

What (else) is happening

Report: Google’s first fully custom Pixel chip, Tensor G5, coming 2025 from TSMC

July Google System Updates: Google Wallet sharing, more

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch July 26, reservations open today with $50 credit

Pixel Fold durability test ends in absolute carnage as the frame snaps [Video]

The first OnePlus foldable might be called ‘OnePlus Open’

Comments might be coming to YouTube Music

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple updates Shazam with song recognition in TikTok and YouTube

Electrek: Tesla to use Optimus robot in stores to help sales

: Apple updates Shazam with song recognition in TikTok and YouTube

Electrek: Tesla to use Optimus robot in stores to help sales