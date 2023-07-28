Galaxy S23 FE shows up in live image as listing confirms very slow wireless charging

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE is set to be the company’s budget model added to the popular Galaxy S23 lineup, which consists of the S23+ and S23 Ultra. A live listing has appeared on the web, showcasing the Galaxy S23 FE’s design silhouette and wireless charging speed.

Wireless charging is one of the slowest methods of charging a device. Over the years, wattage ratings have increased, making for devices that charge faster, but a wireless flow of power via Qi chargers has always come in last.

Take the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example. At 45W charging via USB-C cable, the phone can fully charge in about an hour. That’s considered fast in 2023. Place the Galaxy S23 Ultra on a Qi wireless charger and the phone can handle 15W of incoming power, putting a full charge slightly within two hours. The disparity between methods is clear, but a rating of 15W is still relatively high.

Appearing on a wireless charging database, the Galaxy S23 FE is shown to only have a rating of 4.4W of maximum received power, indicating that the device will be one to charge very slowly when placed on a wireless charger. If 15W results in a two-hour charge – assuming there are no other variables – then it could theoretically take three or more hours to charge the S23 FE. The database doesn’t disclose the wattage via USB-C, as it’s not the site’s nature.

The Galaxy S23 FE was registered on July 25, which means that Samsung is starting to finalize the registration process before the phone becomes public sometime soon. Recent leaks reveal that the device will have a footprint of 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm, which leaves an estimated screen size of 6.4 inches. Photos indicate that the S23 FE has a similar design to the S23 and S23+ and should sit in the middle of the two based on size.

Samsung's latest Unpacked event came and went with no Galaxy S23 FE mentioned. More than likely, we're to see the S23 FE appear sometime later this year.