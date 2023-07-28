While Android as a whole continues to shrink in the US, Google Pixel keeps growing

Android is struggling to keep its market share in the United States, as Apple continues to take over in the market. But, despite Android as a whole losing ground, Google Pixel phones are becoming a bigger slice of the US market.

Counterpoint Research reports that, in Q2 2023, US smartphone shipments dropped by 24% year-over-year. That includes both iPhones and Android phones, and virtually every brand saw a drop in shipments. Samsung saw US shipments drop by 37% while Motorola saw a 17% drop. TCL saw the biggest decline at just shy of 70% year-over-year, and even Apple saw a 6% drop.

Those failings are attributed to customers “hesitating” to upgrade their current devices amid “market uncertainty.”

Through that, though, Apple actually managed to up its share of the overall US smartphone market in Q2 2023 by 10%. That takes the iPhone to a 55% share of overall shipments, with Android brands competing for the remaining 45%. Apple has had higher numbers prior, hitting 57% in Q4 of last year, but there’s still a clear trend where Android is continuing to lose ground.

However, Google Pixel managed to be a bright spot throughout. Pixel shipments in the US grew by 48% year-over-year in Q2, the only major brand that managed to do so. That’s still a mere 3% of shipments over the quarter, but that’s also during a time where only a single Pixel device actually launched. The Pixel 7a launched in mid-May, a little over halfway through the quarter. Pixel Fold also launched, but just three days before the end of Q2 on July 27. Some of Google’s growth here is also attributed to the launch of last year’s Pixel 6a in prepaid channels.

There’s no mention as to how Google’s market share in the US grew as a result, though.

Google, notably, is also seeing growth in some places internationally. Earlier this month we posted about Google’s growth in Japan, where Pixels are taking a bigger share of the country’s smartphone market.

Counterpoint also mentions that the launches of Motorola Razr+, Pixel Fold, and now Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could result in the highest-ever shipments for foldables in Q3 2023.

