I wish Google Pixel had the same software stability as the Nothing Phone (2)

Android is an excellent operating system, but how good it is all depends on the device you’re using. Google Pixel phones have long been lauded for their software experience, but the Nothing Phone (2) is a good reminder that the Pixel has lost its way a bit.
The Nothing Phone (2) runs an Android skin known as “Nothing OS 2.0.” The skin is fairly lightweight, with a mostly stock Android experience that has some customized designs throughout and a few special features and settings, like icon tweaks and widgets on the lockscreen. It’s not like Samsung’s One UI, which effectively rebuilds the platform from the ground up.
Nothing’s tame approach feels more like a coat of paint, but it goes beyond the aesthetics.
Somehow, Nothing has really managed to create one of the most stable Android experiences I’ve ever tried. It’s fast, it’s fluid, and it’s consistently great. Even coming from a Pixel, which tends to outdo Samsung, Motorola, and others when it comes to the feel of the software, I was just blown away at how well Nothing OS did.
Years ago, that’s how Pixel was. Things were stable and consistent, but as time has gone on, that’s degraded. Pixels seem to “rot” faster than most other smartphones, with the strangest bugs forming over time, performance hurting as a result, and also some truly crazy issues through updates. And we’re talking about the maker of Android here. It’s quite something to watch a young startup outshine Google itself with this.
I truly hope that Nothing’s example, along with Google’s continued work in improving Tensor, will help to make a change over time.
This Week’s Top Stories
Google Messages adds some new tweaks
Rolling out over the past week, Google Messages has debuted a couple of notable tweaks. That started with the rollout of animated emoji in chats. These look somewhat similar to the Emoji Kitchen and are a true delight. Beyond that, Google also more widely rolled out a new badge for RCS messages.
Android 14 Beta 4
Top comment by Bojan
Any specific example for: "Pixels seem to “rot” faster than most other smartphones, with the strangest bugs forming over time, performance hurting as a result"?
Also, the Nothing phone 2 literally just came out and Nothing OS offers truly nothing besides three-four widgets and LED light show.
Google released Android 14’s fourth beta this week, which contains mostly some iterative tweaks on the OS. Our coverage follows:
- Google rolling out Android 14 Beta 4, Pixel Tablet and Fold included
- How to install the Android 14 Beta on Google Pixel
- Here’s everything new in Android 14 Beta 4 [Gallery]
- Android 14 Beta 4 lets Pixel devices automatically unlock when you type in the PIN
- Android 14 Beta 4 adds selection of colorful pictures for user profiles
- Android 14 Beta 4 will now show when your phone was manufactured
- You can access Pixel’s battery widget from the Settings menu in Android 14
- Android 14 Beta tweaks and widens the share sheet
More Top Stories
- Nothing Phone (2) Review: Just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 prices are allegedly going up, more live images leak [Gallery]
- Wear OS 4 for the Google Pixel Watch nears
- At a Glance widget getting big Material You redesign [Gallery]
- Google Calendar makes Material You widgets official
- Boox Palma is a 6-inch e-reader with full Android, and the size of a phone
- YouTube wants to hear your complaints about its Premium subscription
- Google One VPN switching from broad to more local IP addresses
- Android Auto 10.0 is rolling out, and there’s a slick new redesign for Google Assistant too
- Threads readies handy explainer of Mastodon and the fediverse
