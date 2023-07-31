Android Auto seems to be having connection issues with Pixel devices lately for some

Android Auto is great when it works, but the platform tends to be unstable at times. Seemingly due to a recent update or some other phenomenon, some Google Pixel owners are seeing connection issues with Android Auto as of late.

Over the past few days, there have been reports from Google Pixel owners who are seeing connection issues with Android Auto. The issues have popped up over the past week or so and either prevent Android Auto from connecting (especially when wireless) or make that connection inconsistent.

Affected users across multiple Reddit threads and Google’s support forums say that Android Auto has just suddenly stopped working recently, primarily on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.

This doesn’t appear to be attached to any specific Android Auto update but may be related to something server-side. The problem persists through reboots and clearing app data for some, while a reboot or restarting the car’s system fixes the problem for others.

We can’t say for certain that this is a widespread issue – my own Pixel Fold has been running Android Auto with no issues wirelessly this whole time – but there are too many instances of this happening lately for it to be a coincidence.

Are you having connection issues with Android Auto on a Pixel device lately? Let us know what’s going on in the comments below.

