 Skip to main content

Android Auto seems to be having connection issues with Pixel devices lately for some

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 31 2023 - 12:07 pm PT
6 Comments

Android Auto is great when it works, but the platform tends to be unstable at times. Seemingly due to a recent update or some other phenomenon, some Google Pixel owners are seeing connection issues with Android Auto as of late.

Over the past few days, there have been reports from Google Pixel owners who are seeing connection issues with Android Auto. The issues have popped up over the past week or so and either prevent Android Auto from connecting (especially when wireless) or make that connection inconsistent.

Affected users across multiple Reddit threads and Google’s support forums say that Android Auto has just suddenly stopped working recently, primarily on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.

This doesn’t appear to be attached to any specific Android Auto update but may be related to something server-side. The problem persists through reboots and clearing app data for some, while a reboot or restarting the car’s system fixes the problem for others.

We can’t say for certain that this is a widespread issue – my own Pixel Fold has been running Android Auto with no issues wirelessly this whole time – but there are too many instances of this happening lately for it to be a coincidence.

Are you having connection issues with Android Auto on a Pixel device lately? Let us know what’s going on in the comments below.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.