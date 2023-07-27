 Skip to main content

Android Auto gets a Google Maps redesign with sidebar

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 27 2023 - 7:05 am PT
15 Comments
android auto google maps

Google Maps is preparing two updates including an Android Auto redesign that’s rolling out now.

Attached to recent Google Maps updates and independent of your Android Auto version, a new design for the Maps app on Android Auto is rolling out. This new design adds a sidebar to the Maps experience in your car where controls live.

Where previous designs showed map controls off to the right side when you interacted with the map, but this new design constantly shows these controls. You’ll see zoom controls, the ability to chance the map’s orientation, adjust what directions are said aloud, and access settings. All of those controls are shown on a translucent bar on the left side of the screen.

Notably, this only appears when the app is displayed on the entire screen. It won’t show up in the dashboard view.

We’re seeing the change live on Android Auto v10 with Google Maps v11.90, but SmartDroid cites a reader who saw the redesign with Android Auto v9.9.

If you’re seeing this new design, drop a comment below and let us know!

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…
Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.