Nothing Phone gets a new sound pack for Glyph ringtones and they sound much better

With the Nothing Phone (2), the new “Glyph Composer” was added with support for creating fully custom ringtones, and now, the company is launching a new sound pack built in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia.

Launching today, Glyph Composer on Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1) can create custom ringtones with sounds created by music group Swedish House Mafia. The new sounds, like the ones built into Nothing’s latest device, correspond to the lights on the back of the phone.

There’s also a new custom ringtone made by Swedish House Mafia. Nothing explains:

The new Glyph Composer allows Nothing’s Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtone, a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of Nothing’s smartphones. Once users find their rhythm, they can hit the record button and produce their very own Glyph Ringtone using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack drawn from new music (or simply use the artists’ preset ringtone).

The new sounds are less electronic compared to Nothing’s built-in style, with more of a dance music vibe. You can hear a preview of the sounds in the brief video below.

In our review of the Phone (2), we brought out how the default ringtones can be a little jarring, but these new sounds are much smoother and easier to listen to. Personally, I’m a fan.

These new sounds will be available to both Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2), the former through the Glyph Composer app, which can be downloaded via the Play Store. Nothing tells us the sound pack will be delivered through an update to that app on both devices.

Nothing Phone (2) is available now for $599.

More on Nothing: