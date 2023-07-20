 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2)’s monochrome icon pack is now available, themes all icons

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 20 2023 - 1:30 pm PT
The Nothing Phone (2)’s software might just be its biggest asset – not based on its features but on its stability and polish. However, it does have some good features too. Nothing is now rolling out a monochrome icon pack for Phone (2) that themes not just supported icons but everything on your homescreen.

Building off of Material You’s themed icons, Nothing OS 2.0 offers the ability to switch icons to a monochrome look. The icons are white in light mode and black in dark mode, and they really reinforce the “intentional use” focus that Nothing pushes on its devices. But, unlike Google’s current implementation, Nothing has built its monochrome icon pack to support every single app on your device.

This generally works well. If an app formally offers themed icon support, it will use that, while other apps will be forcibly themed. This sometimes has quirks, like with many games, the Nest app, Bluesky, and others, but it usually works quite well. It’s certainly more immersive.

If you already have a Nothing Phone (2), you can download the monochrome icon pack from the Play Store now for free. You’ll also need Nothing Launcher v2.1.0 installed, which should be pre-loaded on Phone (2). Nothing Phone (1) will have access starting with Nothing OS 2.0, which is scheduled for “late August.”

