Where to pre-order Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 and get the best deal

Samsung’s new foldable smartphones are here, but Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are just as expensive as they’ve always been. Here’s where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and where you can get the best deal.

Samsung’s latest foldables are another iterative upgrade over what came before, but that just means that they’re the best foldables Samsung has released to date.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 introduces a new “Flex Window” cover display that’s nearly four times larger than the outer display on Flip 3 and Flip 4. Both devices also get a new hinge that makes Flip 5 and Fold 5 thinner, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can be found under the hood. Flip 5 also now starts at 256GB for the same price, which is always a nice upgrade.

As usual, pre-orders are open immediately, both through Samsung directly as well as through many other retailers. Devices will start shipping August 11.

Where can I get the best deal?

With prices that aren’t getting any lower, good deals are what often make an upgrade or a first foldable worthwhile for many customers. Luckily, there’s no shortage of awesome Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 deals.

Let’s break it all down.

Get $50 off using our links

For a limited time only, using our special links to Samsung.com will get you an additional $50 off any of Samsung’s new products. This $50 discount will apply during checkout, and you won’t be able to get this anywhere else.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deals

Starting with the ever-popular Galaxy Z Flip 5, the best deals are at Samsung.com. There, the $999 foldable is eligible for up to $900 in trade-in credit. The Flip 4 is one of the devices eligible for that full $900, making for a $100 upgrade. Even better, Samsung is offering a further 10% discount to students, and a free storage upgrade that gives you the 512GB variant for the cost of the 256GB model.

Beyond that, Amazon and Best Buy have some great offers going. Amazon will give you the free storage upgrade, as well as a $150 gift card with your purchase. Best Buy will similarly offer the storage and a $100 gift card, and you can choose to activate with your carrier for an additional $120 off.

As far as carriers go, there are also some excellent deals to go around for Galaxy Z Flip 5 buyers.

Verizon is offering a free storage upgrade, a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 when opening a new Unlimited Plus plan and trading in “select” phones, up to $1,000 in trade-in value for existing customers, and free NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for anyone who upgrades. AT&T and T-Mobile will similarly offer the free storage upgrade and trade-in/new line deals will make the Flip free for some customers, too.

Xfinity Mobile is offering, you guessed it, the free storage upgrade, as well as up to $1,000 in trade-in value and a $300 discount for new customers (delivered over bill credits). US Cellular is also offering the storage upgrade and a $50 gift card for new customers, while Spectrum Mobile is offering up to $600 off with trades.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deals

As for the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 5, there are also some great deals out there.

Samsung.com will offer up to $1,000 in trade-in credit, free doubled storage (512GB for the price of 256GB), and $150 off of the 1TB model. Students also get 15% off.

Amazon and Best Buy further have gift card offers as well as the free storage upgrade. At Amazon you’ll get a $200 gift card while Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card and additional $120 off when you activate with your carrier through the retailer.

Carrier deals on the Fold 5 largely match that of the Flip 5. All carriers are offering doubled storage, Verizon has up to $1,000 off for trade-ins and for new lines as well as NFL Sunday Ticket. T-Mobile and AT&T have up to $1,000 discounts with trades, and Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and US Cellular are offering the same.

Samsung’s bundle offers

Over at Samsung.com there’s another pre-order deal for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and that’s by bundling.

If you also buy Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Tab S9, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro you can get some solid discounts as follows:

