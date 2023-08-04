Google Home update reveals new Nest Wifi in the works

The latest version of the Google Home app includes evidence of a new Nest Wifi router in development.

Last fall, Google launched the high-end Nest Wifi Pro router, which enhances the Nest Wifi series’ mesh networking prowess with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology. Of course, the latest tech comes at a price, putting the Nest Wifi Pro at a higher retail cost than previous Google Wifi and Nest Wifi models. The new generation also doesn’t include a Google Assistant speaker in the mesh points as the original Nest Wifi did.

It seems Google plans to continue the Nest Wifi lineup, as the latest update to the Google Home app – version 3.4, rolling out now via the Play Store – includes multiple references to a new Nest Wifi model. One bit of text mentions a codename, “Breeza,” which we believe to be a misspelling of the Italian word “brezza,” which translates to “breeze.”

<string name=”ws_check_wan_breeza_a11y”>The WAN and LAN ports are found behind your Nest Wifi. The WAN port is on the left and the LAN port is on the right.</string>

In another spot, this new model is simply referred to as “BRZA,” with the app’s code revealing a model number, GS4VD.

From what we can see, the Google Home app treats this new model almost exactly as it does the current Nest Wifi Pro. It’s not yet clear how Breeza/Brezza would differentiate itself from the current Nest Wifi lineup. For example, we didn’t find any sign of an Assistant speaker being included.

In the past, Google has rereleased an older router at a newly reduced price point, as seen with the 2020 rerelease of the popular Google Wifi (first launched in late 2016), which also appeared as a distinct model in code. It’s possible the company could be preparing to do the same with the Nest Wifi.

Relaunching Google Wifi made sense at the time as it could coexist in a mesh with Nest Wifi devices. However, the same isn’t true for the Nest Wifi Pro, which requires the additional 6 GHz wireless band to create the mesh.

Whatever the case may be, there’s a good chance we’ll see this next Nest Wifi launch in the coming months, possibly alongside the Pixel 8 series this fall or on its own early next year.

