Sources: Best Buy will soon offer Google Pixel repairs at select stores

Dealing with a broken smartphone is never fun, and with Google’s mixed history of repair support, it can be a true nightmare. However, we’re now hearing that Best Buy will soon offer in-store repairs for Google Pixel smartphones.

Multiple sources speaking with 9to5Google confirm that Best Buy locations are currently training employees to repair Google Pixel smartphones through the retailer’s Geek Squad service. This would build on Google’s existing in-store repair options, which today includes the company’s two Google Store locations in New York City, as well as uBreakiFix locations throughout the United States.

Best Buy already offers in-store repairs for Apple’s iPhones as well as select Samsung Galaxy devices. Samsung directly partners with Best Buy on these repairs, and even includes foldable repairs, too.

From what we’ve been told, Best Buy’s Google Pixel repairs will be somewhat limited at first, largely to the retailers bigger stores such as ones located in New York City and Los Angeles. However, it may also include some smaller cities, but the point is that it won’t be available at all locations right off the bat. As far as when these repairs might be available, we’ve heard it could be as soon as the next month or so.

As far as how much this would cost, we don’t have any specifics. However, Best Buy does publicly list the cost of repairs for Galaxy devices and iPhones, with screen replacements generally around $230 or more, and battery replacements under $100 depending on the device. Best Buy’s memberships can bring those costs down by 20%.

We’ve reached out to Best Buy for more information, but the retailer wasn’t available for comment.

Max Weinbach contributed to this report.

