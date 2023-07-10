Google Pixel 8 may see slight price increase, rumor claims

The Google Pixel 8 series is set to come out in just a few months and if a new rumor is to be believed, it may also come with a slight increase in price.

Yogesh Brar, a reasonably reliable source, claims that the base model Pixel 8 will see an increase in price when it releases later this year. The device would allegedly start at $649 for the 128GB model, $50 up from the $599 starting price of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

While we’d caution taking this with a grain of salt, it does stand to reason that this price hike could be coming.

Firstly, Google raised the price of Pixel 7a back in May, also by $50. That $50 jump brought on wireless charging and other improvements for the device, but it also lessened the already-small gap between Google’s mid-range and affordable flagship devices. A jump on the base Pixel 8 would help to better separate these devices. Just this weekend, though, we covered how a price increase for Pixels before Google’s coming switch to a TSMC-made processor is a tough sell.

In any case, Brar goes on to mention some previously-leaked details, including the smaller display, Tensor G3 chip, and new 50MP primary camera. It’s also claimed that Google might switch to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the first we’re hearing of that potential.

It’s unclear if Pixel 8 Pro would also see a price increase.

