Google gives Pixel Tablet first discount 1.5 months after launch

Google is giving the Pixel Tablet its first-ever discount 45 days after the June 20 launch.

The $499 Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage is $60 off to $439, while the 256GB model is $519 after an $80 discount. This deal kicked off Friday and ends August 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This Pixel Tablet discount can also be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Other deals today see the Chromecast with Google TV HD at $19.99, Google Wifi 1-pack for $69.99, and a $239.99 Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack.

Compared to the immediately discounted Pixel 7a in May, the Pixel Tablet is following the usual trajectory for new Google products. It took about a month from the launch of the Pixel Watch last fall to see its first deal, which was timed for Black Friday.

The US Google Store does not have any deals on the Pixel Tablet Case today, while the Charging Speaker Dock remains at $129. Shipping times for the former have greatly improved and will arrive by this month for buyers today.

Google Stores in other countries — where it’s arguably most needed given the price difference — are not seeing any Pixel Tablet discounts as of today. They are likely waiting for the Google Store 25th anniversary sale next week. The Japan sale revealed that the Pixel Tablet will be getting a 25% reduction. Other Asian and European markets should start seeing similar deals from August 8.

