Pixel Fold gets UI and Bluetooth keyboard fixes with August update

The first update for the Pixel Fold last month was just focused on bumping the security patch level, with today’s August release being a more substantial bug fixer. Google also continues to address some Pixel Tablet issues.

Both the Pixel Fold and Tablet benefit from a “fix for issue occasionally causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect.” We have not noticed this problem with our accessories.

This is followed by a trio of User Interface updates just for the Google foldable:

Fix for issue causing certain Live Wallpapers to display incorrectly in different device orientations

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to not respond

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen launcher search input to not register

Lastly, the Pixel Tablet benefits from a “fix for issue occasionally causing flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode.”

Compared to the Wi-Fi-only Tablet, the Pixel Fold has a global build followed by one for Japan and Verizon & MVNOs (US). The August OTA update, which was immediately available, comes in at 35.60 MB on the Pixel Fold.

If you missed it, Android 14 Beta 4.1 at the end of last month came with a number of fixes for the Pixel Fold and Tablet:

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices where the home screen sometimes only displayed the wallpaper but no app icons after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold devices that caused the foreground and background colors on certain screens to have insufficient color contrast to enhance accessibility.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where wallpapers that were applied to the lock screen displayed left-aligned instead of center-aligned on the outer display.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the “Tap to check phone” feature sometimes stopped working after folding and unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with 3-button navigation enabled where folding and unfolding the device while on the home screen could cause the navigation buttons to become misaligned.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the wallpaper picker showed a blank thumbnail for the default live wallpaper option.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused two clocks to display on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused the clock on the lock screen to appear clipped.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused widgets to overlap or stack on top of each other in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where an app icon on the home screen couldn’t be moved out of a folder while the device was unfolded.