Android 13 July update rolling out for Pixel

While we wait for the next major version of Google’s mobile OS to hit stable, the Android 13 July update for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Tablet is rolling out today.

Curiously, the on-device OTAs started rolling out before Google made the full factory/OTA images or changelog available. Something similar happened with Android 14 Beta 3 last month.

For the Pixel Tablet, this is a 23.27 MB update, while it’s just 21.67 MB for the Pixel 7. This should be a minor release following QPR3 and the Feature Drop last month. In fact, the only fixes in the changelog are for the Pixel Tablet.

Meanwhile, Google notes an update for the Pixel Fold, but the factory images and on-device OTAs are not yet live:

Pixel Tablet: TQ3C.230705.001.C1

Japan: TQ3C.230705.001.C2

Verizon: TQ3C.230705.001.B1

There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 13 July patch dated 2023-07-01 and 20 for 2023-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 14 additional security patches.