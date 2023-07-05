 Skip to main content

Android 13 July update rolling out for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 5 2023 - 12:23 pm PT
11 Comments

While we wait for the next major version of Google’s mobile OS to hit stable, the Android 13 July update for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Tablet is rolling out today.

Curiously, the on-device OTAs started rolling out before Google made the full factory/OTA images or changelog available. Something similar happened with Android 14 Beta 3 last month.

For the Pixel Tablet, this is a 23.27 MB update, while it’s just 21.67 MB for the Pixel 7. This should be a minor release following QPR3 and the Feature Drop last month. In fact, the only fixes in the changelog are for the Pixel Tablet.

Meanwhile, Google notes an update for the Pixel Fold, but the factory images and on-device OTAs are not yet live:

Pixel Tablet: TQ3C.230705.001.C1

  • Japan: TQ3C.230705.001.C2
  • Verizon: TQ3C.230705.001.B1

There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 13 July patch dated 2023-07-01 and 20 for 2023-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 14 additional security patches.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 13

Android 13
Android security patch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com