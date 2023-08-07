 Skip to main content

Android 13 August security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 7 2023 - 12:02 pm PT
0 Comments

While we wait for the next major version of Google’s mobile OS to hit stable, the Android 13 August update for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold is rolling out today.

There are 39 security issues resolved in the Android 13 August patch dated 2023-08-01 and 9 for 2023-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, with separate builds for Japan, T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US), and Verizon & MVNOs (US). However, not all of them are listed on the page yet.

Updating…

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 13 August 2023 update changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet only
*[2] Included on Pixel Fold only
*[3] Included on Pixel Tablet only

Bluetooth

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect *[1]

User Interface

  • Fix for issue causing certain Live Wallpapers to display incorrectly in different device orientations *[2]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to not respond *[2]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen launcher search input to not register *[2]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode *[3]
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com