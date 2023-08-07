Android 13 August security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

While we wait for the next major version of Google’s mobile OS to hit stable, the Android 13 August update for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold is rolling out today.

There are 39 security issues resolved in the Android 13 August patch dated 2023-08-01 and 9 for 2023-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, with separate builds for Japan, T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US), and Verizon & MVNOs (US). However, not all of them are listed on the page yet.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 13 August 2023 update changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet only

*[2] Included on Pixel Fold only

*[3] Included on Pixel Tablet only

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect *[1]

User Interface

Fix for issue causing certain Live Wallpapers to display incorrectly in different device orientations *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to not respond *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen launcher search input to not register *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode *[3]