Samsung’s next big update, One UI 5.1.1, is now in beta: here’s the full changelog

Samsung is preparing for its next big update, and while that’s not Android 14, One UI 5.1.1 is bringing a bunch of new features, and it’s now in beta for select devices.

Launched today for select devices in South Korea as spotted by SamMobile, One UI 5.1.1 brings with it a fairly hefty changelog of improvements and tweaks to Samsung’s Android 13 skin. The improvements primarily come to features such as multitasking and the “Flex Mode” for foldables, which includes support for automatically adjusting the taskbar when there are more apps, the ability to show more recently used apps, and improvements to Flex Mode Panel.

So far, the update is only available in South Korea but should expand to other countries quite soon. The stable update should also start rolling out following Samsung’s Unpacked event later this month, as Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will likely run this update out of the box.

Devices that are currently eligible for One UI 5.1.1 beta include:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 (via)

Galaxy Tab S8 (via)

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

More devices are expected to follow, and we’ll update this post as they go live.

The (translated) changelog for One UI 5.1.1 follows:

Samsung One UI 5.1.1 changelog

Multitasking

Improved app preview on the Recent Apps screen

You can preview an app’s running state, such as split screen, fullscreen, or pop-up, on the Recent Apps screen.

Switching directly from pop-up screen to split screen

You can easily switch to split screen by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to the desired side.

Move the pop-up to the side and easily re-light it to come

Move the pop-up screen to the side for a while, and easily bring it back when you need it. You can drag the pop-up screen sideways to move it out of your view, then tap it again to bring it back to its original position.

Check minimized apps with the S Pen

When you move the S Pen over the icon of a minimized app, a preview is displayed so you can see what the app will look like when launched.

Taskbar

Show more recent apps on the taskbar

You can display up to four recently used apps on the taskbar.

Adjust the taskbar area according to the number of icons

If there are seven or fewer icons displayed on the taskbar, the taskbar area is automatically adjusted to make it easier to select the home button, recent apps button, and back button at the bottom of the screen.

Flex Mode

More apps in Flex Mode Panel

You can now use Flex Mode Panel in a variety of apps that support multiwindow screens. Turn on the Flex Mode panel option, fold the phone, and press the button displayed on the navigation bar.

Make media control easier

In the flex mode panel, you’ll see buttons to jump forward or backward 10 seconds, and pressing the time bar will time the point where you’re holding it to get you exactly where you want it.

Customize the toolbar

Customize the toolbar of the Flex Mode panel as you like, and easily perform various functions, such as split screen view and screen capture. You can add, remove, reorder, or move an icon by long pressing it.

Quick Share

Share with contacts, even those far away

You can always share files with your contacts, even if the person you want to share with is not nearby.

Share important content more securely

Protect shared content more safely. You can set an expiration date on a shared file or unshare it any time you want. You can also prevent others from saving or sharing files.

Samsung Health

Improved sleep coaching content and design

We’ve improved the sleep coaching content and design so you can see your progress at a glance and improve your sleep habits more easily (Galaxy Watch4 or higher).

Make your sleep data more meaningful

We’ve improved the screen design and added explanations to make it easier to see and better understand the various factors in your sleep score (Galaxy Watch4 or later).

Skin temperature measurement during sleep

Create a more comfortable sleep environment by measuring how your skin temperature changes during sleep (Galaxy Watch5 or higher).

Key workout metrics at once

The summary information screen has been improved so that you can check the main exercise data at once right after the exercise is over.

New badges, congratulatory messages, various high records, and more. Stay motivated and manage your precious health more consistently with improved Samsung Health.

Camera and Gallery

You can change the date and time notation of the watermark to suit your style.

Improved design of Flex Mode in Pro Mode

To make it easier to shoot the way you want, manual setting options such as ISO and shutter speed are displayed across the entire lower area of ​​the screen when the phone is folded in Pro and Pro Video modes.

Select multiple photos at once in capture view

When using capture view on the main screen, you can select multiple photos by long-pressing them. Easily select multiple photos and share or delete them all at once.

More convenient remaster preview

Thumbnails are displayed below the image being remastered, and by clicking on the thumbnail, you can compare the remastered version and the original side by side on a larger screen.

Apply effects with ease

The sliders have been replaced with dials, allowing you to fine-tune filters and tonal effects with one hand in the gallery.

Copy and paste effects

You can copy the tones and filters applied to your favorite photos and paste them into other photos.

Additional changes

Drag and drop with both hands

Tap and drag files, photos, and other items with one hand, and select a location or folder with the other hand.

The feature is available in My Files and on the Home screen.

Use your phone while charging other devices with wireless battery sharing

If you open your phone with the main screen facing down, you can charge your Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and other devices with wireless battery sharing on the other screen while continuing to use your phone on the cover screen.

Efficient storage management

When the remaining built-in storage space is less than 5GB or 10%, My Files displays app cache information. Easily free up space without having to delete apps or files.

Improvements to Device Care’s memory management feature

This provides more detailed information about apps using your phone’s memory and lets you easily put apps that use too much memory into a sleep state.

Change the mode directly from the lock screen to the mode you want, such as sleep mode or driving mode.

Customize the Samsung Internet screen layout to your taste

If you move the address bar to the bottom of the screen, the tab bar and bookmark bar are also displayed at the bottom of the screen.

