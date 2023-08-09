Deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 $100 off, Pixel Stand 2 $67, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $130, more

You can now find all of Wednesday’s best deals courtesy of 9to5Toys, with a $100 discount landing on Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G. It’s joined by a rare chance to save on the second-generation Pixel Stand at $67, which rounds out the savings with a new low on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G offers four years of OS updates

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G. This week has seen a lot of discounts go live on higher-end offerings in the Samsung stable, and now one of the more affordable smartphones in the lineup is getting in on the action. Dropping the unlocked 128GB model down to $350, the savings take $100 off the usual $450 going rate. Today’s offer is the first one since Prime Day and land as one of the first times that you can lock-in a new all-time low like this. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table. But we also break it all down below the fold, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly.

Rare discount lands on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befell the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $67.34 shipped on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the second-best offer of the year.

The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 fall to $130 all-time low

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are seeing one of their first discounts to date today, dropping down to $130 direct from OnePlus. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Largely discounted in the past via bundle offers, this is one of the first chances to even score a standalone price cut in the first place, too.

Having just launched earlier in the year, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sport a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening. That helps really bring out the best from its Spatial Audio-enabled sound profile, with active noise cancellation and 39 hours of battery life rounding out the package you can read about in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]