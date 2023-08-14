Google Assistant readies Wear OS Tile with custom shortcuts

Google is preparing a new way to quickly interact with Assistant on your smartwatch, using a new Wear OS Tile with customizable shortcuts, and we have your first look.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

On supported Wear OS smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, the Google Assistant app ensures the help you need is just a tap away. Despite the limited hardware of smartwatches, the Assistant on Wear OS is surprisingly snappy at transcribing your request.

Meanwhile, you can also use the Google Home app on Wear OS to manage your smart home or run one of your previously-setup routines or “automations.” This can be particularly convenient if you’re not in a good place to speak aloud to the Google Assistant, but it still requires you to manually open the Home app.

Now it seems Google is working on making the Assistant even more accessible from your smartwatch by introducing a Wear OS Tile, as spotted in the latest update (version 1.7.12).

<string name=”assistant_tile_title”>Assistant</string>

From what we can piece together, this Tile will feature multiple “chips” (a common piece of Material Design) showing preset Google Assistant commands that you can activate with a single tap.

<string name=”tile_chip_add_assistant_action”>Assistant action</string>

You’ll be able to pick from a list of suggested Assistant queries or write one of your own (using your voice or the Wear OS keyboard), offering you full customizability.

<string name=”tile_edit_choose_a_suggested_action”>Choose a suggested action</string> <string name=”tile_edit_create_your_own”>Create your own</string>

While the new Google Assistant Tile isn’t yet live on our devices, the app helpfully includes a screenshot of the Tile in action, showing two chips and a microphone button. I particularly appreciate the sense of humor that resulted in “Text Mom I’m running late” being one of the examples.

What do you think? Would you use this upcoming Google Assistant Tile on your Pixel Watch? What sorts of commands do you want to have as presets? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.