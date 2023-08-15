Chrome switching to native share sheet on Android 14

For several years now, Chrome has offered a custom share sheet, but the mobile browser is now adopting the system version on Android 14.

Chrome’s Android 14 share sheet starts with a card that includes the site favicon, page name, and URL with a prominent copy button at the right. Actions specific to the browser let you access: Long Screenshot, Print, Send to devices, and QR Code.

The upcoming OS release allows developers to add custom actions to share sheets that their apps invoke, which is presumably why the Google browser is dropping its custom implementation.

You then get a row of Direct Share contacts and groups followed by frequent share targets. Scrolling up expands the sheet fully and gives you all available options in alphabetical order. Previously, access was a two-stage process that required tapping more first.

Android 13 vs. 14

In terms of Chrome-specific actions, Google looks to have removed the “Create card” option for formatted text snippets/quotes and the regular “Screenshot” shortcut on all OS versions. Getting rid of the latter makes sense, as there are a number of ways to take a normal screenshot, while the former experiment was handy/fun at times.

This share sheet change on Android 14 and newer is happening with Chrome 116.0.5845.92, which is rolling out now into stable via the Play Store.

Android 13, Chrome 116

