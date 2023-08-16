Moment is back in action with T-Series lenses for Android and iOS

Moment has always kept a shiny rep sheet as the go-to manufacturer for mobile lenses, but mainly for iPhone users. Now, Moment is coming back around with an updated lineup of lenses called the T-Series, built for Android phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and upcoming Galaxy devices.

The T-Series isn’t meant to change how Moment approaches mobile photography. It’ll accompany the M-Series that has stuck around for years and has proven to be a great lineup of glass additions to iPhones, adding depth to every photo for every type of photographer. The new addition comes as a little something extra for those who want to dive deeper.

Moment is introducing eight new lenses to its array of options. For film lovers, the T-Series brings a 1.55x and 1.33x Anamorphic lens to the party. Each can come in Gold or Blue flare options to fit video style to whatever it needs to be. These square lenses are meant to fit a 16:9 widescreen with black bars and all.

The four new T-Series lenses that are left over comprise a couple of different styles. There’s a 58mm Tele lens for far shots, an 18mm Wide lens for quite the opposite, and even a 14mm Fisheye lens for that up-close dramatic look. To get in even closer, Moment is offering a 10x Macro lens alongside the other new additions.

The T-Series is meant to reflect the increase in power that most devices come with now. When Moment introduced it’s M-Series, phones had nowhere near the power they do now, meaning those lenses won’t perform at a high standard on phones like the Pixel 7 Pro, which has some impressive glass on its own.

By adding an extra layer of glass, users are left with increased resolution that pair with high-res sensors on modern phones. On top of that, the new lenses marry with a larger mounting interface on each device it’s compatible with. That accommodates OIS in built-in lenses and adds room for light to pass through.

Moment has made the new lenses compatible with the Pixel 7 Pro and newer Pixels down the line. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 will be supported on launch, as well. The company is offering drop-in lens mounts that can set in existing Moment cases.

The T-Series lineup ranges in price from $120 to $150. While high for an addition to your $800 device, the company’s reputation makes a good argument for giving these a shot. Each is available for pre-order starting today.

Pre-order T-Series lenses