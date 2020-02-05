Moment’s lenses for mobile phones can do a lot to improve your photography game, but I’ve never been a fan of the company’s cases. Today, Nomad is stepping in to help with a Moment compatible leather case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Available starting today, Nomad’s new Moment case for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is a lot like the case I reviewed for Pixel 3 last year. The ruggedized case has a TPU frame around the phone to keep it safe from drops and it has a lip around the display to keep the glass safe when placed face down. On the back, though, is genuine Horween leather in either black or brown. In either color, the leather ages beautifully.

What’s the difference with the Moment case? Around the camera, there’s a special mounting bracket that can be used for any and all of Moment’s mobile phone lenses. Beyond that, it’s the same case with its dual-lanyard attachments, solid cutouts, and 6ft drop protection.

Perhaps best of all is that Nomad isn’t boosting prices for its Moment case for Pixel 4. You’ll pay the same $49.95 for this case as you would one without the Moment mounting. The case goes on sale today from Nomad’s online store and you can, as always, buy Moment lenses from Moment, B&H, Amazon, and other retailers.

We’ll have a review of Nomad’s full collection of Pixel 4 cases soon.

More on Pixel 4 Accessories:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: