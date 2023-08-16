TicWatch Pro 5 launches in new ‘Sandstone’ color for $349

The most powerful Wear OS smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5, is getting a new color as “Sandstone” arrives for $349.

Available starting today, the new “Sandstone” color option for TicWatch Pro 5 is functionally identical to the standard black model. It runs Wear OS 3 out of the box, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ chip, and has the same screen, specs, battery, and the rest.

The new color is much lighter, and has an almost-silver look to the knurled bezel, but with an earthy tone to the whole thing. The band is a beige/taupe color as opposed to the usual black option. You’ll still be stuck with a 24mm band here, which is much bigger than most modern smartwatches.

In our review earlier this year, we found the TicWatch Pro 5 to be a powerhouse option for Wear OS, but one that came a little late in the game. Mobvoi’s slow adoption of Wear OS 3 (older generations still haven’t been updated) puts a sour taste on the whole release, and the less expensive Galaxy Watch as well as the better-looking Pixel Watch make the TicWatch somewhat less attractive. But, that said, the stellar performance, big screen, and tremendous battery life still make for a fantastic option, and that all sticks around in the new “Sandstone” color.

You can buy TicWatch Pro 5 in “Sandstone” starting today from Mobvoi’s website and Amazon.

