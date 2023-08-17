Deals: OnePlus 11 256GB falls to new $650 low, Galaxy Watch 5 from $199, more

A fresh batch of the best deals await you today, with Thursday delivering a $150 price cut on the OnePlus 11. Down to a new low of $650, the smartphone is joined by the second-best prices on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 from $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 falls to new all-time low

OnePlus is now offering the best price ever on its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. Right now, you can score the unlocked handset with an elevated 256GB of storage for $650. Down from $800, today’s offer pairs an existing $50 discount with an extra $100 price cut in order to deliver that new all-time low. It’s $150 off in total and also beating our previous mention from Prime Day by an extra $50. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 now fall to second-best prices

Amazon is now offering the second-best prices yet on Samsung’s last-generation Galaxy Watch 5 wearables. These smartwatches now start at $199 shipped for the 40mm Bluetooth model, which comes in several styles. It’s down from $280, delivering $81 in savings to go alongside its second-best discount. This comes within $20 of the all-time low. The larger 44mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale and clocking in at $229. That’s down $80 from the usual $309 price tag while also marking the second-best price. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review, but we also break down how it compares to the newer Galaxy Watch 6 below the fold.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

Bose SoundLink Mini II SE speaker with USB-C at $149

Bose is now offering a notable price drop on its SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker down at $149. Regularly $199, this is a solid $50 discount and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, you’ll find Amazon third-party sellers starting at $166 and even the Amazon renewed models are selling for more than the new unit from Bose right now. I am a big fan of the original standard SoundLink Mini II – it has better low end than the HomePod mini and sounds as good or better than most of the models I have tested out over the years – and the special edition ups the ante with 20% more battery life, a USB-C charging port, and two special edition colors — Luxe Silver or Triple Black. It also has built-in mics for taking calls and a build consisting of aluminum, steel, silicone, and plastic.

OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at $23

If you’re not sold on the higher price tag of the newer 2nd Gen model, Amazon is now offering Google’s original Pixel Stand Wireless Charger for $23. Normally fetching $30 or more, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2023 low. Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 7/Pro, the brand’s original official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds.

Adding on, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and other smart display modes. We also recently highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of the what to expect from the experience, too.

PowerA’s wrap-around Android Controller at $80

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Android Bluetooth Controller for $80. Regularly $100, this is nearly 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Only twice since its launch in summer 2022 has it gone for any less than $80. Today’s deal comes in at within about $8 of the all-time low. Designed for mobile and cloud gaming on Android, it also works at home with your PC setup running Windows 10/11 – that includes Bluetooth or wired USB connections. When it comes to mobile use, it wraps around either side of an Android handset to deliver something more akin to a Nintendo Switch setup with the typical set of face buttons, a D-Pad, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and a pair of mappable advanced controls you’ll find around back. An integrated 2,000mAh power bank is onboard here as well, allowing users to charge a device while playing. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and our hands-on review.

