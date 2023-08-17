No, Google is not testing a new logo

Google last updated its logo in 2015 following the Alphabet reorganization. Some people now think they’ve spotted a new design in testing, but Google is not getting a new look.

According to Search Engine Roundtable, it was discovered as such: “This was spotted by Christian Kunz who found it via Marco Look, Christian Kunz posted about it on his German blog.”

Current vs. “new”

The latter site shared a screenshot of the logo on a Search results, which is the first sign something is amiss as that is a rather old version of the mobile-friendly page.

As replicated by our Dylan Roussel, you can access it if you set your user agent to “Googlebot” – the company’s web crawler for Search indexing. That will also change the Google logo from the design we’re familiar with to a font-rendered text version, specifically using Futura:

However, if Futura is not available on your device, the first fall back is Arial, which is what’s currently going around. This “logo”/wordmark is in fact just made up of text characters, instead of an image, that you can copy and paste.

As such, this “new logo” has the same blue, red, yellow, and green color palette as the current logo with a tilted “e” to match. However, all the letters are a bit taller, less circular in nature, and distinctively less modern.

More on Google Search:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.