 Skip to main content

Desktop Chrome adds Google Search side panel for sticky results

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 16 2023 - 11:29 am PT
0 Comments

In development since March of 2022, desktop Chrome is now rolling out a side panel that gives you persistent access to Google Search results.

The Chrome side panel, which third-party extensions have access to, is already home to your Reading List, Bookmarks, and Journeys, as well as Customize. With Chrome 116, Google is more widely introducing “Search.” 

Its default state shows a search field with Lens shortcut, which lets you drag and upload an image or “Select any page area.” Once you enter a query, the UI is basically like using Google Search on a phone, though a shortcut lets you open the results page in a new tab.

This results list will remain visible with each click opening in the current tab, which shrinks down. (Opening a new tab, will reset the side panel to your Reading List.) This means you can browse results and quickly open a new page if the information you’re looking for isn’t available on the current site. 

Meanwhile, you’re able to pin — next to the close button — this side panel so that you get a “G” shortcut to the right of the address bar that will immediately open the Search field. Otherwise, you have to first open the side panel and then the dropdown to access Search at the bottom.

We’re seeing Chrome’s Google Search side panel more widely appearing with Chrome 116, which hit stable yesterday. On Android 14, that update introduces a native system sheet. Overall, this UI can be helpful when you’re doing a lot of searching.

More on Google Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…
Google Search

Google Search
Chrome 116

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com