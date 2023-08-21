Deals: Motorola razr+ now $100 off, Skullcandy Crusher 2 ANC headphones $199, more

All of todays’ best deals are now live for Monday and headlined by a $100 discount on Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone. It’s joined by the first chance to save on the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones at $199. You can also take advantage of price cuts on DJI Mini 3 Pro drones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone now $100 off

Amazon today is offering one of the very first chances to save on the all-new Motorola razr+. The just-released folding smartphone now sells for $900, dropping down from its usual $1,000 going rate. Today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $100 off, while also landing as the second-best price yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, which was set as an exclusive offer on Prime Day to a limited number of specially chosen shoppers. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

First discount lands on the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones

The all-new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones are going on sale for the very first time today. Courtesy of Amazon, the just-released over-ear headphones are seeing their first discount to $199 shipped. Down from $230, this $31 discount fittingly lands at a new all-time low. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Save $219 on DJI Mini 3 Pro with extra batteries and DJI RC

Amazon now offers the DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus for $939. Down from its usual $1,158 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while marking a new all-time low. As one of the first price cuts to date, this is clocking in at $51 under our previous mention. It’s also joined by the more standard Mini 3 Pro kit at $819, down from its usual $909 price tag.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller as well as two extra batteries, a charging dock, extra propellers, and a carrying case. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

