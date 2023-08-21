 Skip to main content

Samsung’s Android 14 update makes it much easier to mirror your screen via Chromecast

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2023 - 6:30 am PT
samsung one ui 6

Samsung is still in the earlier days of launching its Android 14 update on Galaxy devices, but some of the new features are already bringing big improvements. One of those new features is better support for screen mirroring to Chromecast with Samsung’s Android 14 update.

The ability to screen mirror has long been baked into Android, but Samsung’s One UI skin tweaks it. On Galaxy devices, screen mirroring uses the Miracast standard that works across Samsung TVs and other devices. It’s not exactly hard to find, but it’s also been frustrating that Galaxy devices have lacked native support for screen mirroring to a Chromecast device (which includes Android TV OS, Nest Hub, and more) while Android itself has long had that support.

That started to change recently, as it was discovered that Chromecast support did exist in Samsung’s screen mirroring option, but it was buried quite deep. As we previously detailed, accessing the option required a special code to dive into developer options. Good to know, but staggeringly difficult for the average Joe.

As highlighted by SamMobile, the One UI 6 beta – Samsung’s Android 14 update – brings support for screen mirroring to Chromecast directly into the regular “Smart View” interface. It’s still not enabled by default, but you can now simply toggle on Chromecast support view “Smart View Labs,” which is located under Settings > Connected Devices > Smart View, then found under the three-dot overflow menu via Settings > Labs. From there, “Chromecast support” is listed and easy to turn on.

While we hope Samsung will eventually just turn this on by default, this is clearly a step in the right direction and great news for everyone.

