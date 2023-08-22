Upcoming Google Messages voice recorder revamp gets new design [Video]

 Skip to main content

Upcoming Google Messages voice recorder revamp gets new design

Back in March, we enabled a big revamp of the voice recorder UI in Google Messages, and it has now undergone another redesign.

Today, you tap and hold the microphone in the bottom-right corner of Messages to record a voice memo. The redesign we showed off a few months ago launches a dedicated panel UI that’s persistent with a new audio waveform icon to signify the update:

Google Messages voice redesign
Google Messages voice redesign

The latest iteration of this UI that we enabled today looks less like the Recorder app on Pixel. You get a friendly instructional graphic, while pill-shaped buttons are placed in a bottom row. Tapping the microphone starts the recording with a waveform and count appearing. After stopping, you can playback your recording with the ability to scrub through the timeline. 

There are large, clearly-labeled buttons for “Delete” and “Attach,” with sending still a two-step process. 

This is a much-needed overhaul and modernization of the voice messages experience from Google. It’s not yet rolled out, but we’re hopefully nearing a launch as everything looks polished today:

This joins a set of Messages features, like the homescreen redesign, that Google has yet to officially announce.

