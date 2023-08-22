Upcoming Google Messages voice recorder revamp gets new design [Video]

Back in March, we enabled a big revamp of the voice recorder UI in Google Messages, and it has now undergone another redesign.

Today, you tap and hold the microphone in the bottom-right corner of Messages to record a voice memo. The redesign we showed off a few months ago launches a dedicated panel UI that’s persistent with a new audio waveform icon to signify the update:

The latest iteration of this UI that we enabled today looks less like the Recorder app on Pixel. You get a friendly instructional graphic, while pill-shaped buttons are placed in a bottom row. Tapping the microphone starts the recording with a waveform and count appearing. After stopping, you can playback your recording with the ability to scrub through the timeline.

There are large, clearly-labeled buttons for “Delete” and “Attach,” with sending still a two-step process.

This is a much-needed overhaul and modernization of the voice messages experience from Google. It’s not yet rolled out, but we’re hopefully nearing a launch as everything looks polished today:

This joins a set of Messages features, like the homescreen redesign, that Google has yet to officially announce.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.