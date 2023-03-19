Google Messages preps redesign of voice recorder UI [Gallery]

Google introduced voice message transcription with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro before later making it available to older generations. Google Messages is now improving the creation experience with a redesign of the voice recorder UI in development.

Today, you record a voice message by holding down on the microphone icon until you’re finished with the memo. You can “Slide to cancel” at any time, while the duration is noted at the left of the bar. Once you’re done, the message is placed in the text field with the ability to listen and delete.

In the upcoming redesign, which we enabled, you tap a new circular icon — which is a good change to differentiate from the nearby Gboard microphone — and Messages starts recording. Underneath the time elapsed indicator with pulsating dot is a waveform preview.

You tap the stop button once complete with the ability to play it back right in this new UI. That control is flanked by “Restart” and “Done” to submit.

This new Google Messages voice recorder is quite delightful with some whimsical touches/animations. Besides conforming to Dynamic Color, the experience clearly takes after the Pixel’s Recorder app.

It’s not clear when Google plans to launch this redesign of the voice messages experience.

