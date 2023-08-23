Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ keyboard bundles, Galaxy S22+/Ultra $500 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets coming bundled with free keyboard covers. If a new Samsung handset is more your space, there’s up to $500 discounts on Galaxy S22+/Ultra smartphones to go alongside the best price of the year on Amazfit’s new GTR 4 smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets come with free keyboard covers

Amazon is now offering some bundle offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. Packaging in one of the companion Book Cover Keyboards at no extra cost, you can now score a complete Android tablet experience with as much as $160 in savings attached. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a headliner at $999.99 shipped for the 256GB capacity, including the keyboard folio to pack in an extra $160 in savings. You just have to add both to your cart to lock-in the savings. This is one of the first promotions so far on the new release that just began shipping earlier in the month. By comparison, the pre-order discount was a 50% discount on the first-party accessory.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings.

Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra now up to $500 off

Amazon is offering some notable deals on previous-generation flagship Samsung handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra. The deals come in at up to 38% offstarting with the S22+ at $625 shipped. Regularly $800 directly from Samsung and sometimes going for over $900 at Amazon this year, this is at least $175 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is among the best we have tracked all year on a new condition unit at Amazon, coming within $38 of our previous mention and still a more than capable handset that costs well under the S23.

The Galaxy S22+/Ultra delivers previous-generation flagship features with a 6.6- to 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Joining S Pen note-taking and doodling support (it is included with the Ultra models below), the Ultra also comes along with up to 108MP photo-taking prowess. Get a closer look at the Ultra model in our hands-on review.

Amazfit’s new GTR 4 smartwatch lands at best price of the year

Amazon now offers the Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch for $170. Available in three different styles, the savings today all land from the usual $200 price tag. This $30 discount is a new 2023 low and undercutting our previous mention from April by $10. As one of the first markdows ever, this has only been beaten once before back over the holiday shopping season last year. The new Amazfit GTR 4 delivers the brand’s latest wearable complete with a refreshed form-factor that comes centered around a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It has 14-day battery life to keep you tracking everything from heart rate and blood oxygen levels to sleep, and 150 different workout activities. Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 was even featured as one of the best Android smartwatches for November of last year.

