Nothing Phone (2) sees further camera update, Nothing Phone (1) finally getting Nothing OS 2.0

The Nothing Phone (2) has already seen a couple of updates pertaining to camera improvements in its short life. Still, the Nothing Phone (2) is apparently getting another software update that brings further fixes. On top of that, the original Phone (1) will soon get the newest iteration of software –Nothing OS 2.0.

The Nothing Phone (2) has been well-received by many as an improvement to the previous generation with continued software and hardware quality. The Phone (2) has only been around since July and it’s already seen two separate updates that add some needed functionality.

To improve on the previous one, Nothing is announcing another Phone (2) software update in Nothing OS 2.0.2a. The previous version – 2.0.2 – made a few key changes and revisions to several features of the phone, including a couple of camera improvements. Nothing OS 2.0.2a builds on that, offering further camera revisions to improve the final product in photos.

The full changelog mentions an updated HDR mode and changes to how the Nothing Phone (2) processes low-light situations:

Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments

Optimised highlight levels in low light environments

Added an UI element to show when HDR is active

Optimised highlight exposure when shooting in HDR

Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR

Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR

Nothing OS 2.0 on Phone (1)

Beyond that, Nothing noted on X – Twitter, if you’re normal – that Nothing OS 2.0 will be rolling out to the Nothing Phone (1) next week. Originally promised by the end of August, the company is set to deliver on time.

The wait is almost over.



We've been cooking up Nothing OS 2.0 for Phone (1), and as promised it'll be out next week. https://t.co/7UOnkTaYMP — Nothing (@nothing) August 22, 2023

Nothing OS 2.0 – in our experience – has been a delightful software iteration. The new software brings an almost-stock experience with just the right amount of flair to the Phone (2) and soon-to-be Phone (1). The Phone (1) update is, of course, based on Android 13 and offers much the same experience as Google’s lineup of Pixels but brings special design cues that we love.

The company set a rollout date of sometime next week, which is still within the time limit promised.