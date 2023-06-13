Nothing Phone (1) will get the software from its sequel in August

With the launch of the Nothing Phone (2), the Carl Pei-owned company is also set to launch a new version of its Android skin, “Nothing OS.” Today, it’s been confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will get that update sometime in August.

In a tweet, Carl Pei committed to the Nothing Phone (1) picking up Nothing OS 2.0 “by the end of August.” That’s less than 45 days after the launch of the Nothing Phone (2), which this morning was announced for July 11.

Nothing OS 2.0, like the 1.5 update before it, is based on Android 13. However, this update is said to be bigger than others, with more of Nothing’s own choices seen throughout the software.

In a recent interview with XDA, Nothing said that the new update was built “almost from scratch” and focused on the key concept of “functional aesthetics.” This will be realized through changes to aspects such as the homescreen, which will surface “your interests, your information” at a glance “so that you don’t have to scroll that much or dig deep.”

It will certainly be interesting to see exactly what Nothing is preparing, as the interview further teases it is not like “anything that’s out right now.”

Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023

