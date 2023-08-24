Oppo Find N3 Flip is the first flip phone with three cameras, launches August 29

While the Find N2 Flip just made its global debut a mere six months ago, the foldable’s sequel is right around the corner, and the Oppo Find N3 Flip is looking like a killer option when it comes to cameras.

In a series of posts on Weibo this week, Oppo has shown off the Find N3 Flip to tease the foldables launch date. That date will be August 29, where the foldable will launch in China. There’s no word on when it might launch globally at this point, but if the pattern follows from last time around, it could be months away.

This is certainly a device to get excited about, though.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip looks rather similar to its predecessor in these first images, with a narrow but tall outer display and a form factor not all that different from devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and the Motorola Razr. What stands out on Oppo Find N3 Flip, though, is the camera setup.

In one image posted by Oppo, we get a great look at the new circular camera module that’s reminiscent of the Find X6 Pro that Oppo launched earlier this year. There are three cameras packed into the module, which is a first for foldable flip phones. Regardless of brand or design, every Galaxy Z Flip rival has only packed two cameras, usually for wide and ultrawide shots. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, has two 12MP cameras, while the Motorola Razr+ has a 12MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide. Oppo Find N2 Flip, meanwhile, had a 50MP main camera and a mere 8MP sensor for its ultrawide, so this jump to having three total sensors is certainly going to help strengthen the company’s offering.

The Huawei P50 Pocket also technically had three cameras first a couple of years ago, but the foldable’s restricted sales and lack of Google apps very much undercut that achievement.

There’s no way to tell from a simple image of the phone what the Oppo Find N3 Flip will use that third camera for, but it’s rather obvious that a telephoto lens with optical zoom would be the most likely candidate. Past leaks would line up with that, with a previous claim that the Find N3 Flip will have a 32MP telephoto camera.

The August 29 event will also see the launch of Oppo Watch 4 Pro, but there’s no word on whether or not the smartwatch will see a global debut.

Updated to mention Huawei P50 Pocket also had three cameras.