Oppo Find N3 could ditch the tiny display, with rumored 7.82-inch foldable panel

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2023 - 7:39 am PT
oppo find n2

2023 has definitely become the year of foldables, and they just keep coming. Ahead of a launch that’s rumored to be imminent, a new leak details the Oppo Find N3’s much bigger display and more.

Oppo has released two book-style foldables thus far, in the Find N and Find N2. Both devices had stellar hardware, but they were exclusive to China. It’s still unclear if the Find N3 will change anything on the release footprint, but Oppo is apparently increasing the size of the display.

Where the Find N and N2 both used 7.1-inch inner displays, the Oppo Find N3 is reportedly jumping up to 7.82-inches.

That much larger display size is bigger than the 7.6-inch displays of Google Pixel Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and should lead to a stronger overall offering. This also better aligns with rumors about the OnePlus Open, which has been expected to have a larger display and is rumored to share near-identical hardware with the Find N3.

This news comes via the fairly reliable source that is Digital Chat Station on Weibo, so it’s very likely that it will come true. In the same post, the leaker says the outer display, which was previously a super-compact 5.54-inches, will now measure 6.31-inches and will have a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It’s also said that Oppo Find N3’s specs will include UFS 4.0 storage at up to 1TB and 16GB of RAM at the minimum. The company is apparently playing around with a version of the Find N3 equipped with 24GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find N3 series is expected to launch as soon as later this month, with a global launch not long after.

More on Oppo:

Oppo

Oppo Find N3

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

