YouTube Music live lyrics rolling out on Android and iOS

After first appearing in April, YouTube Music is now more widely rolling out live lyrics on Android and iOS.

The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing. The current line is highlighted in white, while everything else is a faint gray. It’s perfectly legible with the ability to scroll down as you normally would. The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

The background uses blurred cover art, and YouTube Music uses a note to signify audio before lyrics start.

We’re seeing this with several tracks today, but not all songs appear to support live lyrics. In those cases you get the old static version, but it’s not obvious why some have the new version and others don’t. The lyric source doesn’t appear to make a difference in our brief testing, nor does the release date.

There are many reports of live lyrics rolling out to YouTube Music for Android (version 6.15) and iOS (6.16) today. You might want to Force stop YTM from App info before checking, and be sure to try multiple songs if you don’t see it immediately.

This rollout is not tied to the updated Now Playing UI that adds comments that’s also being tested.

