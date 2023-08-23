YouTube Music to support subscribing to podcasts via RSS

YouTube Music just launched support for podcasts earlier this year, and that’s going to only get better in the months to come as RSS support is apparently coming to the app.

Announced during the Podcast Movement conference this week, YouTube’s podcast lead, Steve McLendon, revealed that YouTube Music is expanding on RSS support. McLendon confirmed previous reports that YouTube is currently testing the ability for creators to “upload” podcast episodes via an RSS feed, with YouTube itself creating a “video” version of the podcast for audiences outside of YouTube Music.

McLendon said this feature will launch fully by the end of the year and also confirmed that podcasts will go live in YouTube Music in more countries through the end of 2023. The feature will be globally available by the end of the year, while today it’s only officially available in the US, Canada, and Latin America. International support started to show up in July.

Also in the pipeline, apparently, is support for YouTube Music users to manually add podcasts to the app using RSS.

The new feature was reported by Podnews, which claims RSS support will include private RSS feeds and could be coming soon. The outlet also claims that YouTube Music will support the auto download of new episodes, a common feature that’s currently not available.

