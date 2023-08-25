ChromeOS 116 rolling out: New autocorrect, cloud/local Files search, and more

Google is rolling out ChromeOS 116 with a number of small additions over the coming days.

ChromeOS 116 features “enhanced Autocorrection” that’s “enabled by default for English in compatible apps” when typing with a physical keyboard. It will automatically fix spelling, typing, and other errors. Google also says this update has improved Autocorrect performance with the virtual keyboard and in other assistive features.

In the Files app, search now simultaneously works across local and Google Drive content. Filters on the results page include:

My files or Everywhere

Any time, Today, Yesterday, Last week, Last month, Last year

All types, Audio, Documents, Images, and Videos

ChromeOS 116 adds the ability to convert PDFs that are essentially images into text using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) for an improved screen reader experience.

Image to text will be available on Chrome browser in the coming months.

You now have the ability to “customize the color of the individual zone of the RGB keyboard” on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook, as well as the non-gaming HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. The single-backlight-color option remains available.

Lastly, Google has updated the ChromeOS set-up experience so that customization options, like touchpad scroll direction and display size, are available before you start using your Chromebook. There also some Material You flourishes across the flow.

…as the setup wizard is now more streamlined and thorough, so that most of the necessary configurations are in place right away when they sign into a new Chromebook.