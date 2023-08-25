Deals: Google Nest Learning Thermostat $199, Bose ANC Headphones 700 from $269, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat at $199. It’s joined by Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 which now start at $269 alongside Sony’s latest X-Series speakers from $98. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat tames inconsistent fall weather

Amazon now offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 in several styles. Also matched at Best Buy. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the best price in months. It comes within $12 of the 2023 low, too. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat starts coming to an end, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings.

It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 now start from $269

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299. Typically fetching $379, you’re now looking at $80 in savings alongside a match of the best price this year. Today’s offer is the same as what we saw back on Prime Day, and the first discount since. Plus, refurbished models start at $269.

Still some of the most beloved headphones on the market, the Bose 700 offer 11 different levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience, which pairs with a comfortable over-ear design. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Sony’s latest X-Series speakers fall to Amazon lows

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XE300 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $130. Down from its usual price of $200, this 35% discount is a new all-time low for this product. With its line-shaped diffuser and X-balanced speakers, you’ll receive clear, distortion-free sound evenly distributed across a wide space. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely.

You can personalize your sound control via the Sony Music Center app, and even stream whatever you’re listening to wirelessly via Bluetooth. It also features a microphone with echo-cancelling technology as well as enhanced effects through the Fiestable app – you can even connect it with up to 100 other XE300 speakers for a truly epic sound stage experience. Comes in three colors: black, blue, and light gray. Plus, another model is now on sale from $98.

