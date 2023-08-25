 Skip to main content

Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker listing confirms new design, UWB, still using Samsung’s network

Following the 2021 launch of the SmartTag tracker, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker in the not-too-distant future, and now a retail listing is bringing some new details to light.

We’ve already seen a fair bit about the Galaxy SmartTag 2 through previous leaks and reports. The device was said to support the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard, which hinted at better battery life. Then, an FCC listing revealed the design of the tracker with a built-in loop as well as UWB support.

Now, a retail listing is giving a few more details. MobileFun is showing the design in both black and white, as well as confirming UWB support. On the original SmartTag, Samsung had two variants, with only the more expensive model supporting UWB connectivity. This, combined with the FCC listing, makes it seem fairly certain that the SmartTag 2 will only have a model with both Bluetooth and UWB.

Beyond that, the listing makes numerous references to the “SmartThings Find” network.

Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature allows you to add a little bit of smartness to your home. If you’re unsure where your keys are, simply look on the SmartThings app and you can locate where they are easily, quickly and effectively. This saves the major panic in the morning when late for work, as you don’t have to start looking everywhere and can instead just open the app and find them instantly. 

That’s the network that uses Samsung Galaxy devices to track the location of these devices – but only works with Galaxy devices. Meanwhile, Google is sitting on its “Find My Device” network, which will go live whenever Apple lets it, and it really seems like Samsung won’t be supporting it. Hopefully, that changes, as Google’s network would use all Android devices and, in turn, have better support.

