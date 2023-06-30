Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 pops up, likely coming in July

After debuting its first tracker last year, Samsung seems to be preparing for the launch of a sequel in the Galaxy SmartTag 2 which just made its first appearance.

On the Bluetooth SIG, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy SmartTag 2 has appeared. The listing doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the tracker outside of a brief description.

Galaxy Smart Tag2 is product that support[s] finding service and tracking with Samsung SmartThings Server

Beyond that, the listing also confirms that it will be using the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard. That’s up from Bluetooth 5.2 on the original SmartTag, and might result in slightly better battery life, as that’s one of the upgrades Bluetooth 5.3 brought with it.

An upgrade we’d love to see is support for Android’s new Find My Device network, which would make the tracker compatible with any Android phone.

With the timing of this listing, it seems like the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be a part of the company’s upcoming Unpacked event which will be held in South Korea in July. The same event will see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, as well as Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 according to other rumors.

More on Samsung: