 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 pops up, likely coming in July

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 30 2023 - 10:10 am PT
1 Comment

After debuting its first tracker last year, Samsung seems to be preparing for the launch of a sequel in the Galaxy SmartTag 2 which just made its first appearance.

On the Bluetooth SIG, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy SmartTag 2 has appeared. The listing doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the tracker outside of a brief description.

Galaxy Smart Tag2 is product that support[s] finding service and tracking with Samsung SmartThings Server

Beyond that, the listing also confirms that it will be using the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard. That’s up from Bluetooth 5.2 on the original SmartTag, and might result in slightly better battery life, as that’s one of the upgrades Bluetooth 5.3 brought with it.

An upgrade we’d love to see is support for Android’s new Find My Device network, which would make the tracker compatible with any Android phone.

With the timing of this listing, it seems like the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be a part of the company’s upcoming Unpacked event which will be held in South Korea in July. The same event will see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, as well as Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 according to other rumors.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.