Fi Wireless opts customers in to sharing ‘CPNI’ for Google offers

Google sent an email today to Fi Wireless subscribers about Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) and how it’s opting them in to sharing that information with Alphabet affiliates.

CPNI includes the destination, technical configuration, and location of your calls and information about the type and amount of services that you purchase and use. Your CPNI does not include your name, address, or phone number.

Google Fi Wireless directly uses CPNI to provide you service, including internet access and voicemail, as well as billing and customer support. It’s also used to “provide protection from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful use.” Customer Proprietary Network Information is regulated by the FCC.

The carrier is now opting-in users to sharing CPNI with “Alphabet affiliates, including Google LLC.” Alphabet is Google’s parent company, with other businesses in that umbrella being Waymo, Wing, and Google Fiber.

This is being done to “provide you with additional information about products, services, and offers,” like deals on new Pixel devices from the Google Store, that aren’t related to core cellular functionality.

Your opt in will go into effect 30 days from the date you receive this email.

Customers can opt out by clicking this link from the email on desktop web: fi.google.com/cpni-opt-out.

On mobile, that URL will open the Google Fi app, which does not have this settings toggle. In that scenario, go to:

Go to fi.google.com in Chrome Tap Settings at the bottom of the sidebar and choose “Privacy & security” at the end Uncheck “Allow CPNI sharing”

Opting out will not impact “your account or your ability to use any of Google Fi Wireless’ services.” Opt-ins are always an annoying default behavior, but this is minor in the grand scheme. Meanwhile, Google Store emails are fine for the most part and don’t go overboard.

