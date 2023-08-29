 Skip to main content

Samsung sets sights for One UI 6 beta 2 update on last day of August

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 29 2023 - 6:54 am PT
Following a rocky introduction, Samsung’s One UI 6.0 beta is ready to get its second update. One UI 6.0 beta 2 is set to be released sometime this week.

One UI 6 based on Android 14 rolled out to users just over two weeks ago, with a slew of new features available on the Galaxy S23 series. There are a handful of outward-facing changes, like a newly designed Quick Panel that showcases easily accessible shortcuts with nicer tiles. As a quality-of-life add, the transparency of the Quick Panel is more prominent.

Meant to build on that, Samsung has announced that One UI 6.0 beta 2 will make its way to users through the Samsung Members app in China (via SamMobile). The Samsung Members app is free and gives beta access to just about anyone who signs up. Further, only Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra devices will be eligible for the time being. The original post from Samsung indicates that the company is targeting a release date of August 31.

As time goes on, that beta begins to expand its horizons and makes its way to more devices. Hopefully, that includes Samsung’s Fold 5 and Flip 5. Availability will also likely expand to more regions like the US, Germany, and South Korea, so long as Samsung follows the same basic recipe with the second variation of One UI 6.0 beta.

There is no concrete date range set for the full release of One UI 6, however, it’s likely not too far off with the Galaxy S24 series set to arrive sometime early next year. The upcoming flagship series is likely to have One UI 6 running in full at launch and consecutively come to other devices, though things could change.

