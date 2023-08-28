 Skip to main content

Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly gets a much brighter 2,500 nit display, might be flat

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023 - 6:41 am PT
8 Comments
Samsung lockscreen widget

Samsung just launched its latest batch of foldables, but, as always, there’s another flagship release around the corner. Ahead of its debut early next year, a new leak details that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring a considerable display upgrade.

Galaxy smartphones are generally praised for their displays, which are usually among the best, if not the best available. However, Samsung’s own flagships have slipped behind a little bit in this regard on recent releases. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big, vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display, but one that maxes out at 1,750 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, also using a Samsung-made display, can hit 2,000 nits. The Oppo Find X6 Pro can also hit 2,500 nits.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will catch up on its next generation.

Apparently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, but with a brighter 2,500 nit panel. That will be a considerable upgrade over the existing model, and will likely be the brightest display available on a smartphone sold in the United States. Ice also claims that the display’s resolution will change to 3120×1440, which means this will be a slightly wider display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

That wider display might be the result of Samsung moving to a flat display, finally ditching the curved glass design that’s been used for years now. Ice bases the possibility on the width of the phone and some other undisclosed specs. This rumor isn’t as close to being confirmed, but it could make a lot of sense. Samsung has been moving away from curved displays on the non-Ultra Galaxy S flagships, and curved panels have become considerably less common across smartphone design. Google, for instance, is expected to ditch curved glass on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Galaxy S24 series is likely to see its debut in early 2024, with the non-Ultra variants poised for improvements such as a bigger battery.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.