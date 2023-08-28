Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly gets a much brighter 2,500 nit display, might be flat

Samsung just launched its latest batch of foldables, but, as always, there’s another flagship release around the corner. Ahead of its debut early next year, a new leak details that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring a considerable display upgrade.

Galaxy smartphones are generally praised for their displays, which are usually among the best, if not the best available. However, Samsung’s own flagships have slipped behind a little bit in this regard on recent releases. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big, vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display, but one that maxes out at 1,750 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, also using a Samsung-made display, can hit 2,000 nits. The Oppo Find X6 Pro can also hit 2,500 nits.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will catch up on its next generation.

Apparently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, but with a brighter 2,500 nit panel. That will be a considerable upgrade over the existing model, and will likely be the brightest display available on a smartphone sold in the United States. Ice also claims that the display’s resolution will change to 3120×1440, which means this will be a slightly wider display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

That wider display might be the result of Samsung moving to a flat display, finally ditching the curved glass design that’s been used for years now. Ice bases the possibility on the width of the phone and some other undisclosed specs. This rumor isn’t as close to being confirmed, but it could make a lot of sense. Samsung has been moving away from curved displays on the non-Ultra Galaxy S flagships, and curved panels have become considerably less common across smartphone design. Google, for instance, is expected to ditch curved glass on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120×1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023

The Galaxy S24 series is likely to see its debut in early 2024, with the non-Ultra variants poised for improvements such as a bigger battery.

