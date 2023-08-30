 Skip to main content

Chrome removes ‘Click to Call’ feature that sends calls to your phone – did you use it? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 30 2023 - 12:55 pm PT
1 Comment
Chrome downloads bar

For quite a long time now, Google Chrome has supported a feature which allows users to send a phone number from their desktop browser to their smartphone to make a call, a very convenient feature indeed. But, in the latest updates, Google has removed the feature.

“Click to Call” in Chrome allowed users to right-click on a phone number in their browser to send that call to an Android phone linked to the same account. The functionality was also available in the omnibar in some cases. Regardless of how it was accessed, though, it was a handy little feature.

Earlier this year, Google started the removal of “Click to Call” by pushing the feature behind a flag that had to be manually enabled, as documented on the Chromium bug tracker. It was a very quiet removal on Google’s part, with no formal announcement or warning within the browser.

The change to being disabled by default was first noticed in a release in May and, now, it’s gone a step further. In Chrome 116, Google has removed “Click to Call” from Chrome entirely. As Artem Russavowski highlighted on Twitter/X, the “chrome://flags/#click-to-call” flag has been removed entirely in this latest stable release, preventing users from accessing the feature entirely.

Image: Dan Masters on Twitter/X

There’s been a fair amount of users asking for the feature to be revived, and it at least seems like Google is open to it. In a comment earlier today, a member of the Chromium team said a conversation will be had about “whether we can continue to support the feature.”

I hear and understand that you miss click-to-call. I’ll have a conversation with our product team about whether we can continue to support the feature. If you want to follow the bug or express that you want this feature back, please just star this bug – don’t post a new comment. I’m restricting adding comments temporarily.

Hopefully, that ends up reversing the decision.

All of that said, though, it is quite telling that it wasn’t even noticed that Google was going through with this removal until just recently. Given Google’s apparent reasoning of “low use,” we’re curious how many people actually used the feature. Have you used it? Were you using it regularly? Vote in the poll below!

More on Google Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.