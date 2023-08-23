 Skip to main content

Google Chrome is getting a bottom-mounted address bar, but only on iPhone [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 23 2023 - 11:55 am PT
Google Chrome is preparing to launch a bottom-mounted address bar on iPhone.

Spotted by Steve Moser and explained on The Tape Drive, Google Chrome has added the option to move the URL address bar (also known as the “omnibox”) to the bottom of the screen, just like Apple’s built-in browser. The change is optional, with a new “address bar” setting that allows users to choose between having the omnibox either at the top or the bottom of the screen.

Chrome has supported a bottom-mounted toolbar since 2018 on iOS. A similar look was tested on Android, but never fully launched.

As it stands today, this feature requires two things. Firstly, you’ll need to be enrolled in TestFlight updates for Google Chrome on iOS. That will enable you to get beta versions of the browser across iPhone and iPad devices. You can sign up here.

Beyond that, you’ll need to enable a flag. Typing “chrome://flags” into the address bar and searching for “bottom-omnibox-steady-state” will reveal the correct flag, which you’ll need to set to “enabled,” followed by relaunching the browser. After that point, you can dive into iOS settings, head to Chrome’s settings, and switch the address bar location as pictured below.

With the change still being in beta and hidden behind a flag, it’s hard to say when it will be publicly available for all users to try. That said, with the functionality appearing ready to go, it’s likely not too far away.

There’s, sadly, no sign right now of a similar option for Android devices.

